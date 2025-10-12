2026 WCQ: ‘Calm down o’ – Moment Nigerian fans warn Nwabali at Uyo airport [Video]

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, received a frosty reception from fans in Uyo, who urged him to “calm down” as the Nigerian team arrived ahead of their crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier against Benin Republic on Tuesday.

The Chippa United shot-stopper has faced mounting criticism in recent weeks following a string of unconvincing performances for the national team.

During last month’s qualifier against Zimbabwe in Uyo, Nwabali was booked after a reckless challenge and narrowly escaped being sent off for barging into an opponent.

His struggles continued last week in Lesotho, where, with the Super Eagles leading 2-0, a poor attempt to collect the ball from a cross gifted the Crocodiles a goal.

Another late error almost resulted in an equaliser, but the ball rolled inches wide of the post.

As pressure grows for him to be replaced in goal, a video clip surfaced on social media showing fans at the Victor Attah International Airport shouting at Nwabali to “calm down.”

The 28-year-old responded with a brief wave before quietly boarding the team bus.

