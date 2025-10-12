2026 WCQ: 3 players suspended for Nigeria vs Benin Republic match

Super Eagles

As the race for qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup heats up, both Nigeria and Benin Republic will be missing key players in their decisive Group C clash set for Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Benin Republic’s head coach, Gernot Rohr, has confirmed that two of his key men — Sessi d’Almeida and Yohan Roche — will be unavailable for selection after receiving their second yellow cards in the Cheetahs’ narrow 1-0 victory over Rwanda on Friday.

Speaking to journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, Rohr expressed disappointment over the suspensions but remained optimistic about his team’s chances against his former employers, Nigeria.

“We have lost two players (for the match against Nigeria) as a result of a second yellow card,” Rohr said.

“But all is possible for the three teams (South Africa, Benin and Nigeria). We now have the decision (to win in Uyo) in our hands. This can be a little advantage. But we will see, we will see. Big suspense until the end [of the qualifying series].”

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will also be without one of their standout players, Ademola Lookman, who picked up a second yellow card during Nigeria’s 2-1 win over Lesotho on Friday.

Lookman was cautioned in the 64th minute, ruling him out of the next fixture under CAF’s disciplinary regulations, which mandate a one-match suspension after two bookings in the qualifiers.

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has, however, played down the impact of Lookman’s absence, insisting that his team remains focused and ready for the challenge.

“The team remains focused and confident heading into the encounter,” Chelle said.

“We have enough depth to compete effectively despite the setback. Lookman’s suspension is unfortunate, but the squad possesses the character and determination to secure victory.”

Chelle added that Lookman will still play a supportive role off the pitch, encouraging his teammates as they aim for qualification.

“Every player must be mentally prepared to contribute, whether as a starter or substitute,” he said. “We must maintain focus and take full control of our qualification destiny.”

Nigeria currently sit third in Group C, behind Benin Republic and South Africa, making Tuesday’s encounter in Uyo a must-win if the Super Eagles are to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Vanguard News