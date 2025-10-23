2026: Osun can’t survive consequnces of youths unemployment – APC guber aspirant

Declares interest to pick APC ticket

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State, Engr. Dideolu Falobi has disclosed that having multiple candidates vying for the party’s governorship ticket would give the people of the state opportunity to pick the best candidate for the job.

This is as he claimed that the current trend of youth unemployment would be disastrous if not attended to properly and promptly.

Speaking with newsmen in Osogbo on Thursday, the Imesi-Ile born Engineer stressed the need for a healthy competition among the aspirants with a view to enhancing democratic practices in the state and country.

According to him, having more aspirants in the APC should not spark any form of hatred, but should enhance democratic practices, not only in Osun but across the country.

“Having many aspirants vying for the APC ticket in Osun is not a problem, it is giving the people ample opportunity to access the aspirant with a view to picking the best out of us all”.

He said his aspiration is hinged the need to provide ample opportunity for the state to get it right in terms of quality governance and infrastructure development, adding that his agenda would be based on reconstruction of foundation, revitalisation of the economy, reinforcement of society and governance as well as resourcefulness through partnership (4Rs).

His words, “Our beloved Osun is richly endowed — with intelligent people, fertile land, natural resources, and a proud heritage. Yet, the reality today is that many of our citizens face poverty, insecurity, and underemployment. Our economy is underperforming, our infrastructure is decaying, and our institutions are weak.

“I am running to rebuild trust, restore confidence, and renew hope — to build an Osun that works for everyone, not just a privileged few”.

He described the current rate of unemployment among the youths as keg of gun powder which must not be allowed to blow, hence, a responsible government must do everything within its power to keep the youths employed.

“The current banditry in the north was due to carelessness among the leaders in the past by refusing to provide means of empowerment for the youths population and has now become a major problem for the country. The situation in the Southwest now calls for concern too before it will be too late”, he stressed.