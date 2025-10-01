2025 GovTech Awards: FG to honour Otti, Fintiri, Diri, Namadi, Abiodun, Mutfwang, others 

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Government is to honour the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti; Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State; Senator Douye Diri of Bayelsa State; Umar Namadi of Jigawa State; Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; and Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State, along with other distinguished leaders and organisations to be honoured with the 2025 Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards.

The Nigeria GovTech Conference and Awards, organised by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), has become a landmark event bringing together participants from across Nigeria and the international community.

This year’s edition will be held at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja, from October 9–10, 2025.

In a statement announcing the event, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, underscored the significance of the 2025 theme: ‘Redefining Possibilities: Harnessing Emerging Technologies for Public Service Delivery and Socio-Economic Development’, and Akume explained that said that the theme is a strategic response to the Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at leveraging technology to transform governance, enhance service delivery, and stimulate sustainable socio-economic development.

According to the statement, the conference will convene senior government officials, technology innovators, development partners, civil society, and academia to deliberate on how emerging technologies can be applied to strengthen governance, modernise public administration, and expand Nigeria’s socio-economic opportunities.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the Bureau for Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Dr. Dasuki Arabi, explained that the GovTech Public Service Awards recognise individuals and organisations who have championed innovation and transformation in Nigeria’s public sector over the past year.

Arabi also explained how rigorous was the selection process that the 2025 awardees went through nationwide nominations and voting across multiple media platforms.

“The awards are designed to celebrate excellence and to encourage leaders who have pioneered reforms that strengthen institutions and enhance service delivery to Nigerians”, he said.

Now in its third edition, the Nigeria GovTech Conference and Awards has established itself as the foremost platform for recognising and promoting technology-driven governance in Nigeria.