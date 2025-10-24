2025 Almond Insurance Industry awards holds Friday

‎By Rosemary Iwunze

All is now set for the 2025 Almond Insurance Industry Awards, an annual event that brings together stakeholders from all arms of the insurance industry, policy makers, clients, entertainers, and the insuring public.

The prestigious event will take place on Friday, November 7, at the Stable Event Centre, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos. The red carpet opens at 4:00 p.m., while the awards ceremony begins at 7:00 p.m.

Tagged “#Recharged Edition,” the 2025 awards will honour individuals and organisations across nine categories within the insurance ecosystem.

Speaking on preparations for the event, the Chief Executive Officer of Almond Productions Limited, Ms. Faith Ughwode, assured attendees of a memorable evening. According to her, this year’s edition promises exciting entertainment, with top-rated comedians such as Creative Toby, MC Taichi, and MC Obinna set to thrill guests. The musical headliner will be the “party shutdown king,” Slimcase, alongside other performers.

The event will be hosted by Nollywood legend, Mr. Segun Arinze.

Ms. Ughwode noted that the annual awards aim to change the narrative around insurance in Nigeria by leveraging pop culture to engage the nation’s youthful population—who should form the core customer base of insurance companies.

She acknowledged that while the Nigerian insurance industry has long battled mistrust from the public, initiatives like the Almond Awards—which blend entertainment and industry recognition—have been commended for promoting positive engagement and awareness.

In addition to the entertainment lineup, several dignitaries from various sectors are expected as guest presenters, including former Governor of Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, Mrs. Rollence McCoy, President of WimAfrica, and VME Emmanuel Evue, Chairman of Emalsson Enterprises Ltd, among others.

Award categories for 2025 include:

Insurance CEO of the Year

Takaful Company of the Year

Life Insurance Company of the Year

Insurance Woman of the Year

General Insurance Company of the Year

Micro Insurance Company of the Year

Most Valuable Insurance Customer of the Year

Insurance Broking Company of the Year

Insurance Broker of the Year