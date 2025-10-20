2000 residents benefit from Senator Dafinone medical outreach in Delta

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — THE Senator Ede Dafinone Medical Outreach at the weekend, successfully wrapped up its eighth phase on Saturday at Ewu Primary Health Centre in Ughelli South Local Government Area, marking another milestone in its humanitarian efforts across all eight LGAs of Delta Central Senatorial District.

In partnership with the National Health Fellows of Delta Central, the outreach provided vital preventive healthcare services and medical support to over 2,000 residents.

The program focused on early detection and treatment of chronic illnesses, aiming to enhance the overall health of the community.

Represented by his Senate Liaison Officer, Mr. John Ebireri, Senator Ede Dafinone reaffirmed his strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of his constituents throughout Delta Central.

He also expressed gratitude to Hon. Lucky Avweromre, Chairman of Ughelli South LGA, and Dr. Eravwoke Onomine, Executive Secretary of the LGA Health Authority, for their invaluable support and collaboration that ensured the outreach’s success.

During the event, 230 individuals received services including diabetes screening, blood pressure checks, free medical consultations, and medications.

Additionally, 104 people were given free reading glasses thanks to the Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI). The Okiero Anthony Okoro Development Foundation (OAODF) screened over 100 residents for tuberculosis and provided free treatment.

The successful conclusion of the Ewu outreach reflects a shared commitment to fostering healthier and better-informed communities across Delta Central.

Senator Dafinone sincerely thanked all partners involved, including the National Health Fellows of Delta Central, the World Health Organization, Madden Healthcare Foundation, OAODF, CHAI, and Local Government Health Authorities, for their crucial roles.

The day before, the outreach also served residents of Ughelli South LGA, distributing 112 reading glasses and addressing 61 hypertension cases along with 13 new diabetes diagnoses.

Senator Dafinone also acknowledged the cooperation of Ughelli North LGA Chairman, Olorogun Barr. Jaro Egbo, and Dr. Ighovo Tega, Executive Secretary of the Ughelli North Local Government Health Authority, who described the outreach as “a life-saving intervention” helping to close healthcare gaps in rural and semi-urban areas across the district.Would you like the rewrite to be more formal or conversational?