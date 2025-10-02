2 killed, palace, houses razed in Borno

…After Boko Haram invasion

…Bandits strike in Niger State again; kidnap Electoral Commissioner, former SUBEB Chairman, 30 other commuters

By Ndahi Marama & Wole Mosadomi

Maiduguri—Boko Haram terrorists, Monday night, invaded Kirawa, a border community with Cameroon Republic, in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, and killed one civilian, while another male resident was abducted.

The terrorists also set ablaze several houses, including the palace of the District Head of Kirawa, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Abubakar, shops and other structures.

Many residents who fled into Camerounian communities for safety lauded the efforts of some members of Civilian Joint Task Force and hunters, who played greater role in repelling the attack, which also led to the killing of one of the attackers.

Kirawa had a Camerounian Military Base, but it was dislodged during an attack few months ago.

Just three days ago, some terrorists laid ambush along Kirawa-Pulka road and killed one member of Civilian Joint Task Force after setting ablaze six vehicles.

Confirming the incident, yesterday, Senator Ali Ndume, representing Southern Borno, said: “The renewed Boko Haram attacks in Kirawa and other communities have became a source of concern and frustrating, as many resilient Internally Displaced Persons have returned to their ancestral homes that were facilitated and supported by Governor Babagana Zulum.”

Commending efforts of the Nigerian troops in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP in the North East, Senator Ndume, a former Chairman Senate Committee on Army appealed to the military authorities to “deploy more troops and or platoons in the affected areas of Kirawa, Ngoshe, Agapalwa, Chikide among other vulnerable communities.”

He reiterated his call on the Federal Government and the Nigerian Military to deploy drones, Attack Helicopters, as well as use Technology, Equipment, Arms and Ammunition, Motivation, TEAAM, which is the only way to end the over a decade Boko Haram atrocities in Borno, North East and other parts of the country.

In a related development, bandits have struck again in Niger State, kidnapping 30 persons, including a commissioner in the Niger State Independent Electoral Commission, NSIEC, his driver and a former Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board, NSUBEB, (names withheld).

The commissioner and the former Chairman of NSUBEB, it was gathered were traveling in their separate vehicles while the others abducted were said to be traveling in three different commercial Sharon buses when the bandits struck.

The incident occured along New Bussa, headquarters of Borgu Local Government Area of the state, Monday evening.

Vanguard gathered that the passengers were returning to New Bussa, headquarters of Borgu council when the bandits struck around the Ibbi National Park along the Zugurma- Ibbi road.

The gunmen according to an eye witness were over 100 and suddenly took to the highway and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare away people before escaping with their victims into the forest.

“Before taking to the highway, the bandits had first demobilised the policemen stationed at the entrance to the National park.

“Some farmers working on their farms immediately went into hiding but later came out after the gunshots had gone down and saw the vehicles in which the victims were traveling abandoned on the road side and raised an alarm.

“Because of the number of the bandits, no help could be rendered by the villagers,” the eye witness declared.

When contacted, the State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the development.

According to him, “The bandits had first attacked and destroyed two police patrol vehicles.

“Men of the police tactical teams in conjunction with other security agencies and vigilante members are already trailing the kidnappers with a view to rescue the abducted victims and possibly arrest the gun men,” he added.

He did not, however, disclose if any policeman was injured by the gunmen.