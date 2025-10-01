$1trn economy takes centre stage at ISAN’s triennial confab

By Peter Egwuatu

The Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) has concluded arrangements for its eighth Triennial Delegates Conference on October 30, 2025.

The conference with the theme, “Nigeria, towards $1 trillion economy by 2030,” will be chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy, Mr Wale Edun, as the Guest Speaker.

The National Coordinator of ISAN, Mr Moses Igbrude, in a statement, listed other speakers at the conference as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Olayemi Cardoso, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin – Commissioner for Insurance, Dr Martin Ikpehai – President, Information Security Society of Africa-Nigeria and Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, President, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to him, the triennial conference will attract delegates of the association from the operational zones and other stakeholders as participants.

He added that the highlights of the triennial conference would be the association’s Annual General Meeting and elections of the national officers, among others.

Igbrude noted that such conferences and seminars attract world class speakers, professionals, top government functionaries, capital market bodies, captains of industries and regulators.

“We are actively involved in advising the government on policies relevant to the nation’s economy, more especially the capital market,” he said.