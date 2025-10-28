170 foreigners apply for Nigerian citizenship

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA—No fewer than 170 foreign nationals have applied for Nigerian citizenship, Vanguard has learned.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Monday via the ministry’s WhatsApp Channel after presiding over a meeting of the Citizenship Advisory Committee in Abuja.

He said the Federal Government has commenced the review of the 170 applications.

According to the Minister, the committee, which is responsible for reviewing and recommending citizenship applications to President Bola Tinubu for approval, is composed of top officials from key government institutions, including the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of State Services DSS, and the Nigeria Immigration Service NIS.

He reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to transparency and integrity in the process, stressing that citizenship of Nigeria – the largest black nation on earth – is a privilege that must be carefully granted.

“Our promise stands. Under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we will continue to do everything possible to make our beloved country a prosperous nation and a destination of interest for all,” Tunji-Ojo said.

He emphasized that the committee views the exercise as a test of its integrity and will ensure the trust reposed in it by Nigerians is upheld.

“Citizenship of the biggest black nation on earth is a valuable asset that requires careful consideration. We assure Nigerians that we will prioritise integrity and proven character above all else,” he added.