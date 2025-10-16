16 military officers to face trial – DHQ

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) high command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of 16 officers for acts of indiscipline and violation of service regulations, following a routine internal exercise aimed at reinforcing professionalism and discipline across the ranks.

Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, made this known in a statement noting that preliminary investigations revealed that the officers’ misconduct stemmed largely from grievances over career stagnation and repeated failures in promotion examinations, among other internal service issues.

Some of the affected officers were already under the jurisdiction of military authorities for various disciplinary offences, with a few currently awaiting or undergoing trial.

Their recent actions were deemed inconsistent with the high standards expected of military personnel.

Brig Gene Gusau stated that upon the conclusion of investigations, those found culpable will be subjected to the full weight of military justice, in accordance with the Armed Forces’ established disciplinary procedures.

The AFN high command emphasised its zero tolerance for conduct that undermines its institutional integrity or threatens its constitutional role under democratic authority.

Reiterating its unwavering commitment to professionalism, the high command affirmed its dedication to upholding the rule of law, constitutional governance, and the security of the nation’s authority.