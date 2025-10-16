16 military officers face trial over breach of regulations, indiscipline

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) high command has confirmed the arrest of 16 military officers for acts of indiscipline and violation of service regulations, following a routine internal exercise aimed at reinforcing professionalism and discipline across the ranks.

In a statement issued yesterday, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information, noted that preliminary investigations revealed the misconduct was largely driven by grievances over career stagnation and repeated failures in promotion examinations, among other internal service-related issues.

According to the statement, some of the affected officers were already under military jurisdiction for various disciplinary offences, with a few currently awaiting or undergoing trial.

Gusau stated that, upon conclusion of investigations, those found culpable will face the full weight of military justice, in accordance with the Armed Forces’ established disciplinary procedures.

“The Armed Forces wishes to assure the general public that these actions are strictly disciplinary in nature and form part of ongoing efforts to maintain order, discipline, and loyalty within the ranks,” the statement read.