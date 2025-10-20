13,868 students graduate at UNILORIN 40th Convocation ceremonies

Flanked by management team,the Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin, Prof Wahab Olasupo Egbewole SAN addressing newsmen on the 40th convocation ceremony of the institution on Monday.

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

The management of University of Ilorin, Kwara state has said that,a total no of 13,868 students will graduate in the forthcoming 40th Convocation ceremony of the institution for the year 2024/2025 academic session which takes off this week.

Giving the breakdown at a press conference in Ilorin on Monday to flag off convocation ceremony the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole(SAN)

said that no fewer than 316 students will receive first class honours, while 4,120 students will receive second class upper division.

He added that 5,939 students will graduate with second class lower division, while 1,078 students emerge third class division and 11 students with pass degrees respectively.

The senior lawyer however said that, “the success recorded by the affected graduands was due to the commitment of the lecturers towards achieving academic standards of the institution”.

He further noted that, “during the convocation, 175 MBBS students would be graduating, 194 nursing graduands, 40 Optometry graduands,36 veterinary medicine,64 Physiotherapy graduands and a total number of 13 diploma.

“The total numbers of Higher Degrees of 1,520 will also be awarded at the 40th convocation. Out of this figure, there are 182 Postgraduates diplomas, 916 Master’s, 188 Professional Masters and 234 Ph.D from various faculties of the university”.

On the transportation system of the institution, Egbewole stated that, the institution has acquired 30 campus shuttle buses for the students to ease the transportation system of the school.

He said that, the affected buses were unveiled on 6th January, 2025 explaining that the initiative is a reflection of the school commitment to improving commuter experience for both the staff and students of the University.

The Vice Chancellor added that, the shuttle-buses was a public- private initiative on Build, Operate and Transfer(BOT) basis.

He stressed that, “It is our hope that the university will be building on the numbers in a way to improve ease of transportation on campus and ensure security of our staff and students.

“The model being put in place is to allow our students to manage the buses by providing opportunity for them to work and study.

“Equally, important is the fact that, the transaction on the buses will be totally cashless”.

Egbewole stated further that, “In order to reduce out of school problem, Federal Government has intervened with the provision of a total sum of N1.6billion as loans to 12,983 students of University of Ilorin for 2024/2025 academic session.

“The loan cuts across all disciplines of the institution including medical students and this Federal Government intervention has guaranteed that no student drops out as a result of funding”.

He also said that, “In the year under review, the University of Ilorin continued to enjoy the support of Tertiary Education Trust Fund(TETFUND) with the intervention fund of over N2billion for the year 2024/2025 academic session.

“This interventions covers eleven areas including physical infrastructure/programme upgrade, academic staff training, ICT support, entrepreneurship, career services among others”.

Egbewole said that, “Despite various challenges hindering even development of the institution, the university would continue to train leaders, advancing their knowledge and shaping national and global development.

He therefore called on the stakeholders, alumni, staff, students, parents, guardians and friends of the institution to continue to cooperative with the management in its efforts and commitment to enhance the academic excellence of the university.