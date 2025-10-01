100 Benue South students to get scholarships

The Planning Committee of the Idoma International Carnival has expressed readiness to partner with Audacity of Grace, an initiative led by Chief Patrick Idoko (Oyijunga 1 Of Idoma), in providing scholarships for 100 students across the nine Local Government Areas of Benue South (Zone C).

In a formal response signed by Dr. Prince Edwin Ochai, President of the Planning Committee, the Carnival acknowledged Chief Idoko’s request for partnership in the areas of scholarship and empowerment, describing the proposal as both timely and impactful.

According to Audacity of Grace, the scholarship scheme is targeted at university students from Levels 200 to 500 who have attained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 to 5.0. To ensure fairness and inclusivity, 11 beneficiaries will be drawn from each of the nine LGAs in the senatorial district.

“Our scholarship scheme is designed to benefit 100 university students from Levels 200 to 500 who have attained a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 to 5.0. The selection process shall be structured to ensure inclusivity, with 11 beneficiaries drawn from each of the nine Local Government Areas of Benue South Senatorial District.

“We are particularly encouraged by your plan to extend scholarship opportunities to 100 students across the nine Local Government Areas of Zone C. This reflects both fairness and a genuine commitment to inclusivity, values which we also hold dear,” the Committee wrote.

The Idoma International Carnival further commended the initiative, stressing that it aligns with its vision of uplifting the people of Zone C through educational advancement, empowerment, and social development.

“We believe such a collaboration will not only support educational advancement but also inspire hope and resilience among our youth,” the Committee added, noting that the scheme would create lasting impact during the Carnival and beyond.

The Planning Committee confirmed its willingness to meet with the Audacity of Grace team to discuss modalities, with the Carnival Secretariat tasked to agree on a convenient date.

The scholarship programme is expected to be highlighted during the 2025 edition of the Carnival in Otukpo, reinforcing the festival’s tradition of blending culture, celebration, and community development.

The Idoma International Carnival is an annual cultural festival held in Otukpo, Benue State, that showcases the rich heritage, unity, and resilience of the Idoma people.

Beyond its parades, music, and traditional displays, the Carnival has increasingly become a platform for social advocacy, empowerment, and youth development, drawing participants from across Nigeria and the diaspora.