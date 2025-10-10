10 markets Lagosians go to for cheap household items

By Favour Osah

Lagos is a city of endless a, and if you know where to look, you can kit out your home without spending a fortune. From kitchenware to small furniture, curtains, and even electronics, these markets have it all.

These are 10 markets Lagosians rely on for affordable household items.

1. Balogun Market, Lagos Island

Balogun Market is a Lagos classic, big, bustling, and full of surprises. It’s divided into lanes, each specialising in something different: cookware, kitchen gadgets, fabrics, plasticware, and home textiles like curtains and bedsheets. The crowd can be intense, but if you know which lane to go to, you can find almost anything.Negotiating is part of the culture here, so don’t be shy about negotiating for a better price.

2. Idumota/Isale Eko

Idumota is perfect for people setting up their first apartments. The market is packed with stalls selling affordable kitchen utensils, storage containers, and linens. Many traders sell items in bulk, which means you can save even more if you’re buying several pieces. The atmosphere is lively, and it’s a great place to discover bargains that you won’t find in stores.

3. Oyingbo Market, Ebute-Metta

Oyingbo Market is known for essentials at wallet-friendly prices. You’ll find bulk food items, cleaning supplies, kitchen utensils, and plastic containers. Shoppers love Oyingbo because the prices are competitive, and buying in quantity usually gets you a discount. The market is busy and a bit chaotic, but it’s ideal if you’re looking to stock your kitchen or household with everyday items.

4. Alaba International Market, Ojo

Alaba International Market is the go-to for electronics and second-hand appliances. From fans and fridges to TVs and audio equipment, you can find affordable gadgets for the home here. The key is to inspect every item carefully before buying, especially second-hand products. Alaba also offers some repair services, which is helpful if you’re looking to save money while getting appliances that work.

5. Tejuosho Market, Yaba

Tejuosho has been modernised, making it cleaner and easier to navigate than many older Lagos markets. It’s ideal for shopping for home decor items like curtains, pillows, bedsheets, and small furniture. Prices remain affordable, and because the layout is organised, it’s easier to spot what you need without wandering endlessly. This market is especially popular with young professionals and apartment dwellers.

6. Computer Village, Ikeja

While primarily an electronics hub, Computer Village is great for small household gadgets and appliances. You can find items like rice cookers, blenders, small fans, and speakers at reasonable prices. On-site repairs and demonstrations are common, so you can test appliances before buying. This market is perfect if you’re looking for affordable tech solutions for your home.

7. Mile 12 Market, Ikeja/Onigbongbo

Mile 12 is mostly known for fresh produce, but it’s also a practical spot for kitchen-related household items like cooking pots, buckets, and storage containers. If you cook often, Mile 12 allows you to combine grocery shopping with household shopping, all at prices that won’t strain your budget. The market is lively, so plan your visit to avoid peak hours if you want a smoother experience.

8. Oshodi Market

Oshodi Market is fast-paced and energetic, offering a wide range of household items from small furniture to home decor and curtain accessories. The sheer volume of stalls means there’s always something new to discover, and prices are very low compared to retail shops. Patience is key here; you’ll need it to navigate the crowds and spot the best deals.

9. Agege & Ifako Agege Markets

These mainland markets cater to budget-conscious shoppers looking for multipurpose shelves, second-hand furniture, plasticware, and small appliances. They are popular among locals who prefer affordable shopping without having to travel to island markets. Deals are often better when buying in bulk, and you might stumble on unique finds you won’t see anywhere else.

10. Ladipo/Mushin

Ladipo and Mushin markets are known for fabrics, upholstery supplies, shoe-repair hardware, and basic home improvement items like hooks, fittings, and shelves. These markets are perfect if you’re looking for niche household items or trying to do small DIY projects on a budget.

Shopping in Lagos markets isn’t just about getting cheap household items; it’s an experience filled with variety, energy, and culture. With the right bargaining skills and a sharp eye, you can set up your home without spending a fortune.

Vanguard News