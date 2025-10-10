10 footballers who have released music

Alex Iwobi

By Enitan Abdultawab

In sports, music is inseparable from football and has become a part of popular culture across the board. Footballers hype themselves up with music before kick-off, draw energy from fans’ chants during matches, and celebrate victories to the rhythm of songs.

Over the years, many footballers have been spotted with top musicians at events, while some clubs have even partnered with artistes and record labels as sponsors.

Sometimes, both worlds collide, with players channelling their passion for music into a side career. While some have balanced both professions simultaneously, others fully embraced music after hanging up their boots.

This article takes a look at footballers who have ventured into music, either during or after their playing careers.

Andy Cole

After helping Manchester United secure the historic treble in 1999, former England striker Andy Cole briefly ventured into music. Later that year, he released an R&B single titled “Outstanding,” which was inspired by The Gap Band’s 1982 hit of the same name.

Although the song did not chart highly, it attracted significant media attention for blending football fame with pop culture. Cole’s foray into music was short-lived, but it remains one of the most notable examples of a Premier League star attempting a recording career at the height of his playing days.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay is known for his flashy musical lifestyle. Despite his stints across clubs in Europe, he takes his time to produce some music, too. The all-time Netherlands goalscorer’s releases include Fall Back, These Days, Kings and Kingdoms, No Love and so on.

Jose Pinto

From 2008 to 2014, José Pinto served as Barcelona’s backup goalie for six years, during which time the Catalan team won numerous medals.

Pinto started his career as a musician and record producer off the field. His style is described as “urban music” on his own website, and he publishes songs under the alias Pinto Wahin. Some of the sounds for the Cirque du Soleil production Messi10, which focused on his friend Lionel Messi’s ascent, were contributed by Pinto Wahin.

Sergio Ramos

Everyone thought that it was a fluke in 2016 when Sergio Ramos released La Roja Baila. During the 2016 European Championship, the Spanish squad’s official anthem was this song. Just a month ago, the Real Madrid legend released a debut single and announced his musical career with ‘Cibeles.’

Clint Dempsey

Former United States Men’s National Team captain Clint Dempsey surprised fans in 2006 when he released a patriotic rap track titled “Don’t Tread,” under his stage name Deuce. The song was produced in collaboration with Nike as part of its World Cup campaign that year, celebrating American grit and pride on the global stage.

Dempsey’s confident delivery and authentic flow earned him praise both within and outside football circles, making “Don’t Tread” one of the more credible and memorable crossovers between football and music.

Alex Iwobi

Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has taken his music interest a step further with the release of his second single, “What’s Luv?”

The track follows the success of his debut single, “Don’t Shoot,” which made him the first Premier League player to officially release music. “What’s Luv?” celebrates African culture through a blend of Afro-swing and rap, and features collaborations with artists SPKS and MBrown.

Iwobi once said, “Music has always been a passion of mine, and a way for me to express myself away from football.”

John Barnes

Both on the field and in the studio, the legendary player from Liverpool represented his side.

In addition to his club anthem Anfield Rap, which peaked at number five on the 1988 charts, he also contributed a guest rap in New Order’s 1990 smash song World in Motion. In addition to performing the rap during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show the following year, the former England winger rapped it once more with fans on the London Underground in 2018.

Ruud Gullit

Ruud Gullit, a former Chelsea and AC Milan player, is among the greatest players to have ever played for the Dutch national team.

While Gullit was a gifted player with Feyenoord in 1984, he released the upbeat song “Not the Dancing Kind.” Gullit joined Revelation Time for the anti-apartheid anthem South Africa four years after his reputation with AC Milan was solidified.

Julio Iglesias

Julio Iglesias, the well-known football player became a musician. Indeed, it is difficult to think that this romantic king was a goalie for Real Madrid Castilla over fifty years ago. After a car accident that left him in a wheelchair for two years, Iglesias decided to pursue a different career route as a singer. He later became an accomplished musician with many awards in the music industry, including the Grammy, Latin Grammy, World Music Award, Billboard Music Award, American Music Award and Lo Nuestro Award, and many others.

Slaven Bilic

As a former defender and ebullient national team coach, the Croatian is a favorite among fans. He also brings his signature passion to the rock band Rawabau.

Before Euro 2008, Bilic’s band released a song called Vatreno Iudilo (“Fiery Madness”) for Croatia. Later, bassist Steve Harris, a huge Hammers fan who had met the Croat during his playing days, asked him to play with Iron Maiden.

