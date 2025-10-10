10 African countries that have changed their names in history

The flag of Ghana

Across Africa, many countries have changed names, over time, freeing themselves from the identity given to them during colonial rule. These changes symbolise freedom, unity, and a return to indigenous roots.

In most cases, the old names were colonial impositions, drawn from European explorers, settlers, or geographical features with no connection to the indigenous culture.

The decision to rename often came with independence or major political transitions, marking a fresh chapter in each country’s history.

Here are 10 African countries that changed their names, and why it mattered:

Swaziland → Eswatini

The southern African nation changed its name in 2018 to reflect its native SiSwati language and to break from its colonial past under British rule.

Congo (Zaire) → Democratic Republic of the Congo

The name reverted in 1997 after Mobutu Sese Seko’s regime fell, restoring the country’s identity before the dictatorship renamed it “Zaire.”

South West Africa → Namibia

Upon gaining independence from South African rule in 1990, the country adopted the name “Namibia,” derived from the Namib Desert — one of its defining natural features.

Gold Coast → Ghana

When the British colony gained independence in 1957, it took the name “Ghana,” in honour of the ancient Ghana Empire, symbolising African pride and sovereignty.

Dahomey → Benin Republic

In 1975, Dahomey adopted “Benin,” referencing the Bight of Benin, to reflect a broader national identity that included various ethnic groups.

Nyasaland → Malawi

After independence in 1964, Nyasaland was renamed Malawi, drawing from “Maravi,” the name of an old kingdom that once thrived in the region.

Northern Rhodesia → Zambia

In 1964, the country took the name “Zambia” from the Zambezi River, shedding its colonial “Rhodesia” label tied to British imperialist Cecil Rhodes.

Southern Rhodesia → Zimbabwe

Following independence in 1980, the country became Zimbabwe, inspired by “Great Zimbabwe,” the medieval city that stood as a symbol of African civilisation.

Bechuanaland → Botswana

Upon independence from Britain in 1966, the country adopted “Botswana,” derived from the Tswana people, the dominant ethnic group in the nation.

Upper Volta (Haute-Volta) → Burkina Faso

In 1984, President Thomas Sankara changed the name to “Burkina Faso,” meaning “Land of Upright People,” combining local languages to reflect unity and integrity.