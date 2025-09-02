Zulum tasks Varsity Council on innovative research for Post-Insurgency Recovery

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, has tasked the Governing Council of Kashim Ibrahim University to foster the culture of cutting-edge research, innovation and community development to address the challenges and opportunities of the post-insurgency recovery effort.

The governor gave the task on Monday while inaugurating the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr Muhammadu Indimi and members of the Governing Council of the University at the Council Chamber of the Government House in Maiduguri.

He noted that the inauguration is part of the broader effort to reposition the University as a beacon of knowledge, innovation and moral rectitude, not just for the North-East, but for Nigeria as a whole.

“The challenges before you are as significant as the opportunities. We task you with fostering a culture of rigorous research, innovative teaching and community-relevant curricula that address the unique challenges and opportunities of our post-insurgency recovery and development,” Zulum stated.

Governor Zulum expressed delight that the student population has grown from 300 to about 10,000 in the last 6 years.

He charged them to prioritize the welfare of both staff and students and uphold the highest standards of academic excellence, transparency and prudent management of resources.

“You are now the legal custodians of this university’s destiny, entrusted with a sacred mandate to provide strategic direction, ensure financial prudence, uphold the highest standards of academic excellence and safeguard the welfare of both staff and students,” He stressed.

“This ceremony is a fulfilment of our administration’s unwavering commitment to strengthening the governance structures of all tertiary institutions in Borno State. It is pivotal to repositioning this University as a beacon of knowledge, innovation and moral rectitude, not just for the North-East, but Nigeria as a whole”.

Governor Zulum remarked that his administration is making unprecedented investments in education, constructed 139 new mega schools, rehabilitated many others and recruited thousands of teachers. “We are establishing six centres of excellence and have banned political thuggery to redirect the energies of our youth towards scholarly and vocational pursuits”.

“Section 1(1) (c) of the Third Schedule of the Kashim Ibrahim University Law, 2018, as amended, empowers me to constitute a Governing Council as the supreme governing body of the University charged with the general control and superintendence of the policy, finances and administration of the institution”.

He congratulated the Chairman and members of the Council for their commitment, integrity and passion for the advancement of the institution.

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to you all. Your selection was not by chance. It was a deliberate choice based on your proven integrity, vast experience and demonstrable passion for education and community development. In particular, I wish to address our Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammadu Indimi. Your legendary philanthropy and unwavering support for education are well-known,” he concluded.

Responding, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Dr Muhammadu Indimi said he graciously accepted the appointment with the aim of serving his state and promised to provide positive change in the university.

“I accepted this position because I have to support my state. With my able lieutenants, we promise to provide positive change in the university,” Indimi assured.