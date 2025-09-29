Zamfara mine collapse: FG confirms 13 dead, denies 100 casualties

The Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has dismissed reports claiming that over 100 people died in the gold mine pit collapse in Jabaka village, Maru LGA of Zamfara State.

In a statement on Sunday, Segun Tomori, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, Dele Alake, confirmed that 13 miners were recovered dead from the collapsed pit, contrary to earlier figures quoted by residents and media outlets.

“The collapse, triggered by heavy rainfall and aggravated by the unlawful activities of illegal miners, trapped at least 15 itinerant mine workers. Thirteen have been recovered, tragically with no survivors. Efforts are on to recover the remaining two still trapped,” the statement read.

Alake described the incident as both avoidable and unfortunate, saying illegal miners had mobilised workers with rudimentary tools to the site after discovering traces of gold, ignoring environmental and safety risks.

He vowed that the government would intensify its clampdown on illegal mining through satellite surveillance and stricter enforcement. “We will not relent until we rid this country of the nefarious activities of illegal miners,” he said.

The ministry said it is awaiting a comprehensive investigation into the incident while reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining.