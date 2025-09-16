Zamfara Abduction: Insecurity has become everyday occurrence in Nigeria  —  Peter Obi

Peter Obi

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has decried the worsening state of insecurity in the country, saying abductions and killings have become a daily reality for Nigerians.

Obi, in a statement posted on X on Wednesday, reacted to the abduction of 44 worshippers from a mosque in Zamfara State, warning that the normalisation of violence is eroding the nation’s dignity.

“Insecurity has become a normal everyday occurrence in Nigeria,” he wrote.

“While news headlines are still celebrating a purported peace deal in Katsina, we were again confronted with another unfortunate reality that 55 of our fellow citizens were abducted in neighbouring Zamfara State.

The former Anambra governor lamented that behind the figures of the abducted or killed were human lives and shattered families.

He said, “Behind every number are families torn apart, dreams cut short, and futures stolen.

“A nation cannot grow or prosper when its citizens live in perpetual fear. It is now as though the lives of Nigerians do not matter. What is the value of the life of one Nigerian, when hundreds are kidnapped and killed daily without a national emergency on insecurity? If the lives of many are taken for granted, how then can the life of one Nigerian be valued?”

He faulted what he described as government silence in the face of bloodshed, stressing that leadership’s foremost duty is the protection of life.

“When a government remains silent in the face of constant bloodshed, it diminishes the dignity of every single citizen. The first duty of leadership is to protect life,” Obi stated.

Calling for urgent action, he added: “We must urgently prioritise the protection of lives and property. Our people deserve a country where peace is not an option but the standard. Nigerians will not accept insecurity as their fate.”

Vanguard News