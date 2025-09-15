Zambia jails two men for attempting to use witchcraft on president

A Zambian court has sentenced Leonard Phiri and Mozambican Jasten Mabulesse Candunde to two years in prison for trying to use witchcraft to kill President Hakainde Hichilema.

They were arrested in December with charms, including a live chameleon.

“It is my considered view that the convicts were not only the enemy of the head of state but were also enemies of all Zambians,” Magistrate Fine Mayambu said.

The men were allegedly hired by a fugitive former MP. Despite claiming to be traditional healers, they were found guilty on two counts under the Witchcraft Act.

“The two accepted ownership of the charms. Phiri further demonstrated that the chameleon’s tail, once pricked and used in the ritual, would cause death to occur within five days,” the magistrate added.

Lawyer Agrippa Malando said his clients pleaded for leniency as first-time offenders, but the court rejected the request.

The men also received six months for possessing charms, but the sentences run concurrently.

President Hichilema, who does not believe in witchcraft, has not commented. The Witchcraft Act, passed in 1914, is rarely used but aims to protect society from fear and harm.

Vanguard News