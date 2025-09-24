Yuletide: CBN campaigns against Naira abuse, hoarding

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief & Favour Isaac

ABUJA — The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched a nationwide campaign against the abuse and hoarding of the Naira as the yuletide season approaches.

Speaking at the flag-off in Abuja, the Deputy Governor (Operations), Mr. Bala Bello, represented by the Director of Currency Operations and Branch Management, Dr. Adetona Adedeji, called for attitudinal change among Nigerians, stressing that collective action was required to safeguard the nation’s currency.

With the theme “Naira Our Pride: Handle with Care,” Mr. Bello condemned practices such as spraying the Naira at social events, folding, tearing, mutilating, or writing on it. He said such actions not only diminish the dignity of the national symbol but also increase the cost of printing and replacement.

“The Naira is more than a means of payment. It represents our national pride, our sovereignty, and our shared destiny as a people. Careless practices undermine its integrity and weaken confidence in our national currency,” Bello said.

He emphasized that the campaign was not solely a CBN initiative but a call to action for all stakeholders, including banks, transport unions, traders, market leaders, schools, religious organizations, civil society, and the media. According to him, banks must continue to educate customers and ensure fit notes are in circulation, while markets and transport operators should discourage rejection and abuse of Naira notes.

“As the yuletide season approaches, I must also emphasize that cash hoarding harms us all. It denies others access to cash, disrupts circulation, and puts undue strain on the system. We must encourage responsible cash use, promote alternative payment platforms, and curb hoarding practices,” he added.

The CBN’s Acting Director of Corporate Communications, Hajiya Hakama Sidi Ali, said the bank remains committed to ensuring the availability of clean notes in line with its Clean Note Policy, as enshrined in the CBN Act of 2007. She urged Nigerians to respect the Naira, describing it as a “critical symbol of national identity.”

“It is the civic duty of every Nigerian to handle the Naira with care. Do not spray, hawk, or mutilate it. We must all be ambassadors of clean notes,” she said, encouraging citizens to embrace alternative payment channels as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s payment system and protect consumer rights.