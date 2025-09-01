‘You’ve made Nigeria proud’, Foundation praises Anunobi

Prof. Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, National Librarian and Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria.

The TAK Literacy Foundation has commended Prof. Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Library of Nigeria (NLN), for what it described as her “remarkable leadership and international recognition that has brought pride to Nigeria”.

Subomi Bamidele, convener of the foundation, in a statement on Sunday, hailed Anunobi for becoming the 1st Vice Chair of the Conference of Directors of National Libraries (CDNL), taking over from Leslie Weir, the National Librarian of Canada.

Bamidele noted that Anunobi is the first African national librarian to attain the position, describing it as a historic milestone for Nigeria and the continent.

“This historic appointment not only elevates Nigeria’s profile in the global literary and knowledge community but also signals the continent’s growing contribution to international library development,” the statement read.

The group said Prof. Anunobi has worked “day and night” to make the national library a world-class institution, despite the agency’s limited budgetary allocation.

“Since assuming office, Prof. Anunobi has worked day and night to reposition the National Library of Nigeria.

“Under her leadership, the NLN has recorded achievements in both structure and service delivery, despite grappling with an annual budget of less than one billion naira to oversee operations across all 36 states of the federation,” the group stated.

The foundation listed several innovative projects initiated and implemented by Anunobi that have transformed the national library into a modern knowledge hub.

The group said: “She has overseen the development of the National Repository of Nigeria, the Virtual Library of Nigeria, the Nigeria Newspaper Index online, and the Online Public Access Catalogue (OPAC).

“She also pioneered the Newspaper Locator, the online ISBN registration platform, and the ISBN verification system, making Nigeria’s bibliographic services more transparent and efficient.

“The National Library of Nigeria, under her watch, became the first library in Africa to acquire and implement LinkData ID and its usage, a major milestone in digital library services.

“She has also led the deployment of a database of e-legal deposits, ensuring that Nigeria keeps pace with global standards in legal deposit management.

“In addition, Prof. Anunobi has established over 100 literacy centres and book clubs across the country, nurturing a reading culture and strengthening community literacy.”

The group further commended her for digital literacy campaigns, preservation of national heritage, and extensive renovations of library buildings nationwide.

“Through her efforts, the National Library has become conversant with internet and digital services, accessible to younger generations via social media and online platforms.

“She has preserved decaying documents, renovated library buildings across Nigeria, and injected new life into facilities that were previously underutilised or deteriorating,” Bamidele said.

The foundation acknowledged that while a few detractors within the system had attempted to undermine her, the overwhelming majority of NLN staff remain supportive.

“While a few lazy and entitled individuals within the system have sought to undermine her tireless work, we commend the majority of the National Library staff who have continued to support her vision.

“We particularly recognise the recent vote of confidence passed in her by the staff, which reaffirms the collective appreciation of her achievements,” the statement read.

Bamidele said Prof. Anunobi has “turned challenges into opportunities” and described her reforms as a model for other public institutions.

“The transformation of the National Library under Prof. Anunobi’s leadership is a model for other public institutions. She has proven that strong leadership, innovation and accountability can transform Nigeria’s literacy and knowledge sector.

“On behalf of all advocates of literacy and education, we celebrate Prof. Chinwe Anunobi as a trailblazer, an innovator, and a patriot who continues to make Nigeria proud on the global stage,” the group added.

Vanguard News