Youth empowerment, urban renewal dominate Amuwo-Odofin stakeholders’ meeting

By Esther Onyegbula

Healthcare, infrastructure, and urban renewal dominated discussions on Thursday as residents of Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I engaged their representative in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Osafile Funke Stella, during the 10th Annual Constituency Stakeholders’ Engagement.

The meeting, held simultaneously across the state’s 40 constituencies, provided a platform for constituents to review government performance and raise concerns over pressing community issues.

Hon. Osafile disclosed that while Amuwo-Odofin currently has several primary healthcare facilities, including two centres in Mile Two, one in Abule Ado, and others in Festac Town. She noted that, apart from the existing Mother and Child Hospital, the state government has commenced work on a planned 1,000-bed general hospital, stressing that the project “is gradually progressing.”

On urban renewal, she defended the ongoing demolition of illegal structures in Festac under the Take Back Festac initiative, describing it as a collective sacrifice. “It may seem harsh at this moment, but I consider it a sacrifice on the part of residents. At the end of the tunnel, there’s light. Let’s restore our community. Our environment is our life,” she said.

In her presentation, Osafile also highlighted recent youth empowerment programmes, including ICT training for 50 youths in August, a cybersecurity workshop at Apple Road Junction, and initiatives such as “Youth Hub” and “Light Up Amuwo,” which aim to improve digital literacy and expand solar-powered street lighting.

She added that support had been extended to widows and the elderly through health sensitisation, equipment donations, and welfare schemes, even though such interventions were “outside the core responsibility of legislators.”

Residents, however, raised new concerns, particularly over the reported sale and dismantling of the Water Board facility on 22 Road. Community leaders insisted that government at all levels, including the Presidency, must be alerted, warning that residents “would no longer tolerate decisions that undermine public interest.”

Other issues raised included insecurity, the unsafe use of commercial motorcycles (Okada), and the need for improved urban planning to check encroachment on public spaces.

Hon. Osafile further noted that beyond constituency interventions, she had contributed to state-wide legislation, including the Lagos State Electricity Law signed in October 2023, tenancy reforms, and laws establishing correctional facilities under the concurrent legislative list.

Speaking on behalf of the Lagos State Government, Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, commended the collaboration between the executive and legislative arms, describing it as key to the state’s progress.

In his remarks, the president of the Amuwo-Odofin Landlord and Resident Association, Jakande Estate, Prince Adeyemi Ayilara, acknowledged the lawmaker’s efforts but urged sustainability. “She has touched almost all areas of concern to us as residents. What remains is ensuring that projects are maintained so they can bring lasting progress to the community,” he said.