Youth empowerment key to achieving $1tn economy — NACCIMA

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE President, Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, NACCIMA, Dr. Jami Ibrahim, weekend, expressed optimism that with the empowerment of young people with digital innovations, achieving $1 trillion economy by 2030 was possible.

Ibrahim made the assertion at the NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneur National Youth Summit 2025, with the theme ‘’Fostering Youth Innovation, Dream Skills for Growth and Global Sustainability” in Abuja.

He maintained that based on digital innovations, the 2030 timeline for a $1 trillion economy could be achieved successfully and urged the federal and state governments, as well as the private sector, to strongly synergise to unlock the potential of the youth to achieve the nation’s goal.

He said: “Nigeria’s ambition of building a $1 trillion economy by 2030 is bold, it is also very achievable. But you only realise it if we unlock the future’s full potential, the full potential of our youth.

“The road to this economy lies in digital transformation. Digital transformation, innovation-driven entrepreneurship, and robust policy frameworks that enable young people to thrive. Young people must thrive.”

However, the NACCIMA boss called for creation of a conducive environment for youth to thrive in business, as he tasked National Assembly to pass the necessary laws that would galvanize businesses and the economy.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, who was represented by Mr Ugonna Aneke, an official in the ministry, called on the need to strengthen the capacity of the youth across the country.

“We need to strengthen our economies and sustain our environments. Sustainable innovation, innovation that balances economic progress with environmental stewardship and social inclusion, has become a necessity and not a choice.

“It is in this journey that our youth are the greatest catalyst. They bring bold ideas, digital adaptability, and the courage to disrupt the status quo. The Nigerian youth population, the largest in Africa is one of our greatest assets.

“We see daily evidence of their resilience, creativity, integrity, farmland, classroom, and education. They are creating industry and local communities. From non-experimental human-brain startups to digital innovators, driving smart solutions for agriculture, health, education, and clean energy. Nigerian youth are showing that they are ready and able to lead the transition to a more sustainable future.

“As a ministry responsible for youth development, we remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering our young people with the skills, resources, and enabling environment they need to drive”, he added.

Similarly, the Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Upstream) and the Special Committee on Oil Theft, Alhassan Doguwa, commended the federal government for initiating youth-oriented policies.

“I want to believe even Nigerian governments across the federation are doing very much to empower Nigerian youth because they actually hold the key to the economic development of our country,” Doguwa said.