Youth convention births 200 emerging P/Harcourt entrepreneurs 

K. O. Baba

THE third K.O Youth Convention, an annual gathering in Port Harcourt to nurture youth potentials in Rivers state to gain financial freedom has produced 200 emerging entrepreneurs in the state.

These target numbers were drawn from 2500 participants at the 2025 session of the entrepreneurship float who displayed the grit, will and determination to be groomed in sound entrepreneurship and positive living at the end of the four day programme just ended.

Initiator of the mentorship building and comedy brand, Benjamin Jornsen, popularly known as K.O Baba, emphasized that the idea was in giving back to Port Harcourt where he lived in the tough Diobu neighbor, realizing that the government can’t do it alone.

Dragged in by the successes recorded in the previous outreaches, this year’s Convention attracted established entrepreneurs and business coaches who volunteered partnered the initiator in deploying their wealth of experience in various fields to groom the youths.

The collaboration came from entrepreneurs including Harry Porbeni (Business Consultant, Strategist), Harry Excellent Amadi who runs the Hamress Group)l, Wendy Prince Amadi, Founder, Women in Port Harcourt Business Community and Olumati Isaiah, Principal, Myros Empire and Olumati Company.

K.O Baba (Major of Pitakwa) in the highlight on the outcome said, “This year, the scheme catered for only women the first day. From Day 2 we had a bigger capacity for 2,500 for each day. And today is a master class where we did a pick of about 200 of them that were willing and decisive on being taught more about entrepreneurship and positive living.

“A lot of young people have grown to become more focused over the years. We’ve sent people for skills acquisition. A lot of people have been receiving job opportunities. So a lot has happened in the past few years that we are excited about.

“We also give out grants. We have an apprenticeship programme where we partner with several companies to train people as well. Teach young people about life, about career, business, about self-leadership, and you curb restiveness and bring more peace to our communities. That’s the essence of this event.”

Harry Excellent Amadi, CEO, Hamress Group, said his team was there to teach young people why businesses fail, adding, “The focus was on diversity and about ‘starters’ and ‘finishers’. It is about those enthusiastic in starting and trying new ideas, then about who has the tenacity to push to the end.

“It is about creating systems because it is systems that last long after the early enthusiasm is gone, and the business is still running. Building systems and structure, impacting people, etc.”

Wendy Prince Amadi, founder, Women in Port Harcourt Business Community, one of the resource persons, said, “Most of our youths like to shy away from responsibilities. To be a leader tomorrow, you must start from now. Most leaders today would tell you where they started in their younger days.

“I’m just here to let them know that this thing doesn’t start in a day. Wherever you are, just start it from there and take whatever opportunity you get seriously because that will determine a lot of things about your life.”

Olumati Isaiah of Principal Myros Empire/Olumati Company, urged young people to “Learn how it works out there in the street, but more intelligently, pay attention to how it works by the books because the highest level of business is not streetwise, it’s bookwise. That is going to be very important.”

Helping participants understand issues surrounding personal finance, sourcing capital, pitch, pricing and attracting international clientele, Harry Porbeni (Business Consultant) provided answers to, “How do you protect your money, how do you grow and manage that money, how do manage your money.

“First is to have a structure. It allows you to be accountable to yourself, in as much as you are a freelancer, it’s also essential that your freelance work is structured.”

Sharing her experience, a beneficiary, Precious Ekpo, “I always wanted to be a visionary entrepreneur. So, I saw the need to attend. I was given the opportunity to pitch my business, a startup on stage on Day 1. From the encouragement I got from the mentors, I’ve decided to pick it up and pitch it online.”