“You’re forbidden from speaking” – Big Brother punishes Kola for rule violation

Kola

By Mayowa Ayeni

Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate, Kola, has received a stiff penalty after breaching one of the house’s most important rules on confidentiality.

On Monday, Head of House Jason Jae conveyed Big Brother’s judgment, announcing that Kola would not be allowed to speak until further notice.

According to Big Brother, Kola is only permitted to communicate using a writing pad during conversations.

The punishment stems from Kola’s decision to disclose details of a private red telephone conversation, despite earlier warnings not to share its content with fellow housemates.

The confidential call involved Agent X, who offered Kola a luxury manicure and pedicure session worth ₦1 million, which would have been deducted from the eventual grand prize. Kola, however, turned down the offer.

Big Brother declared, “Kola, you discussed part of your conversation on the red telephone despite being warned that you weren’t to discuss it with any of your fellow housemates during the course of your stay in Big Brother’s house.

“As punishment, you’re forbidden from speaking till further notice. For the duration of this punishment, you’re only to communicate by writing on the writing pad that Big Brother has provided, except when speaking to Big Brother.

“Each time you’re involved in a conversation, you have to write on the writing pad, and the housemate you’re addressing must read your words aloud before responding, and that has to continue for the duration of the conversation.”