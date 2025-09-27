‘Your faith inspires millions across globe’ – Prophet Sam Ojo congratulates Bishop Oyedepo at 71

By Idowu Bankole

Founder & General Overseer Freedom Apostolic Revival Int’l Ministry (FARIM), Prophet Samuel Adebayo Ojo (Baba Authority) has penned a heartfelt message to God’s General, Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, and Senior Pastor of the Faith Tabernacle in Ota, Ogun State, on his 71st Birthday

Prophet Sam Ojo, in a statement he personally signed, prayed for greater grace, renewed strength and long life for Bishop Oyedepo.

“We joyfully celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo, a father in the faith, a teacher of the Word, and a blessing to generations.”

“At 71, we thank God for your unwavering passion for souls, your unparalleled commitment to kingdom advancement, and your unshakable faith that continues to inspire millions across the globe.

“Our prayer is that the Almighty God will grant you greater grace, renewed strength, sound health, and long life to continue leading, teaching, and blessing the nations. May your impact increase, and may your latter years be far more glorious than the former,” the statement reads.

Prophet Sam Ojo, who on many occasions during his sermons has narrated how God blessed him through Bishop Oyedepo and how his anointing turned his life and ministry around for good.