Your contribution to governance is remarkable, Magboh tells Shettima at 59

By Femi Bolaji

The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, has described Vice President Kashim Shettima as an uncommon leader whose contributions to governance remain remarkable.

In a statement marking Shettima’s 59th birthday, Magboh reflected on his service as Governor of Borno State, Senator for Borno Central, and now Vice President, noting that his career has consistently demonstrated patriotism and dedication to national progress.

He commended the Vice President for working closely with President Bola Tinubu in advancing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, describing his service as an inspiration to future leaders.

Magboh urged Shettima to remain steadfast in strengthening governance, building global partnerships, and driving reforms in food security and investment.

He also prayed for renewed strength and vitality for the Vice President in the service of the nation.