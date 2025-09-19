You want to be President with 14,603 votes’ – Wike’s aide, Lere tackles Sowore for calling Tinubu criminal

Lere Olayinka, the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Friday, mocked the former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore, calling him a hypocrite.

Olayinka claimed that people like Sowore cannot handle what they dish out to other people, tackling the activist for calling Tinubu a criminal.

He was reacting to the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, which identified Sowore as AAC’s National Chairman.

Posting on his social media, Olayinka wrote: “People shouting Democracy up and down. He is the Party Chairman.

“He is the Presidential Candidate. He is everything – Dictator in Millitocracy.

“Now imagine President Tinubu also as the Chairman of APC. Imagine what our Professional Human Rice and Beans Activist will be saying.

“Like I have maintained, they preach what they can’t practice. They do to people what they can’t let anyone do to them. They are hypocrites.

“AAC was founded in 2018. The 2019 Presidential Candidate was Sowore. 2023 Presidential Candidate was Sowore.

“The same Sowore has been the Chairman of AAC since 2018. He trusts no one apart from himself. No one is right apart from Sowore.

“Reason he is the Party Chairman, Treasurer, Financial Secretary and Presidential Candidate.

“Same Human Rice and Beans Cashtivist making noise about Democracy.

“With his 14,603 votes, he wants to be President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker and Chief Justice of Nigeria.”