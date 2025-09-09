Yobe records 70% crime rate reduction in Q3, 2025 – Police

The Police Command in Yobe, says it has recorded 70 per cent crime rate reducation in the third quarter, 2025.

The Commissioner of Police, Emmanuel Ado, said on Tuesday in Damaturu, that coordinated patrols, raids on criminal hideouts and enhanced visibility policing across major towns and villages facilitated the drop in crimes.

He said the feat was achieved due to effective synergy among the police, sister security agencies, vigilantes and the active cooperation of residents of the state.

Ado said the command had adopted proactive security strategies to brace for the Ember months, when crimes usually surge nationwide.

The measures, he said, included grassroot engagements with Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and officers in charge of outstations and outposts, to fast track analytical assessments of crime trends.

The commissioner commended the Yobe government for its support, and urged residents of the state to be vigilant and report crimes or suspicious activities to the police.

Vanguard News