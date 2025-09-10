YABATECH researchers secure over N62m in TETFund/NRF research grants

YabaTech

By Elizabeth Osayande

Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has once again asserted its leadership in technological innovation and research excellence, with two of its staff winning over N62.9 million research grants in a highly competitive TETFund National Research Fund (NRF) research grants.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Deputy Registrar, Centre for Information, Communication and Public Relations of the college Mr Adekunle Adams.

According to him, Dr. Emodi Anthony Izuchukwu in the School of Art Design and Printing of the institution, was awarded a grant of N24.1 million for his pioneering project titled “Transforming Marine Pollution into Art: A Strategic Approach to Enhancing Nigeria’s Blue Economy.”

The project, he said, was developed in collaboration with a multidisciplinary team of co-researchers, aimed to creatively repurpose marine waste into art while supporting environmental sustainability and economic growth in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

Dr. Emodi will be working alongside co-researchers, comprising Dr Chinyere Ndubuisi, Dr Emmanuel Irokanulo, Dr Florence Nweke, Dr Adenike Ezeagwu, Dr Clement Adesanya, Osia Obinna, Taiwo Sorunke, and Augustine Ofurum to explore innovative ways of converting marine waste into artistic value while supporting sustainable development in Nigeria’s blue economy.

Adams added that another staff, Dr. Akin Olaleru from the School of Engineering, secured a grant of N38.8 million for his cutting-edge research on “Fabrication and Optimization of Hybrid Perovskite Semiconductors for High-Efficiency Photovoltaic Devices.”

The research work is poised to drive significant advances in renewable energy and solar power technology, contributing to Nigeria’s clean energy goals.

Dr. Olaleru, he said, has research team encompassing, Dr. Olufunke Oyebamiji, Dr. Olasoji Adekoya, Dr. Matthew Solomon, Dr. Ojiodu Chukwuwuba Chekwube, and Mr. Donatus Ugochukwu Moses.

The Deputy Registrar, however, noted that, the landmark awards, totaling over N62 million, highlight Yabatech’s growing influence in addressing national and global challenges through applied research, sustainability, and technological innovation.