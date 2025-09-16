Yaba building collapse: LASEMA assures public of safety, continues investigating cause

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has reassured residents of its commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property following the recent building collapse in the state.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, gave the assurance on Monday evening in an interview with newsmen at the scene of the Ebute Meta building collapse.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that investigations had already commenced to determine the cause of the incident, including material testing and other empirical assessments by relevant stakeholders.

“We do not want a repeat of such tragedies.

“Our priority is the safety of lives. That is why we have mobilized all relevant agencies to conduct thorough investigations.

“We appeal to Lagosians to cooperate with government regulations, as enforcement alone could not prevent disasters without community support,” he said.

Regarding the actual number of persons in the building, the permanent secretary clarified that while figures about casualties remain unconfirmed, emergency responders were on the ground, working carefully and steadily.

He emphasized that they were determined to rescue all trapped individuals and provide necessary medical assistance.

“So far, we have rescued six persons alive, while four persons were recovered dead.

“The most important thing as emergency managers is to ensure peace, safety and coordinated response.

“Our heavy-duty equipment are fully deployed, and we are treating this operation with utmost seriousness,” he added.

Oke-Osanyintolu further stressed that the government was committed to the strict enforcement of building codes and regulations.

He, however, called on residents to complement the government’s efforts by adhering to approved standards and promptly reporting suspicious or defective structures.

He stressed that the government of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was doing everything humanly possible to protect the lives and property of Lagos residents.

He urged the public to remain calm and allow rescue operations to continue uninterrupted.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that since Friday evening, when the building collapsed, search and rescue operations had continued around the clock until the building reached ground zero.

