Wurno district honours ex-DIG Abubakar Sani, eight others for meritorious service

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

WURNO – The ancient district of Wurno came alive on Saturday as the Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Kabiru Chigari Alhassan, turbaned retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Abubakar (Habu) Ahmad Sani and eight other distinguished indigenes for their outstanding contributions to the nation, Sokoto State, and Wurno community.

The colourful ceremony, held at the palace of the Sarkin Sudan, was graced by traditional rulers, government officials, security chiefs, religious leaders, and thousands of well-wishers.

In his address, Sarkin Sudan Kabiru Chigari Alhassan described the honourees as worthy sons of Wurno who embodied discipline, patriotism, and sacrifice. He said the turbaning was not only a recognition of their achievements but also a call to further service.

Retired DIG Abubakar Sani, the foremost honouree, was conferred with the prestigious title of Tafidan Wurno, symbolising honour, authority, and respect. The monarch hailed him as a patriot who dedicated over three decades of service to safeguarding lives and property across Nigeria.

Born on April 7, 1964, Sani graduated from Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, in 1990 with a degree in Geography before enlisting in the Nigeria Police Force in 1992. Over a distinguished 32-year career, he rose through the ranks, serving as Commissioner of Police in Bauchi and Kano States, Assistant Inspector General in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau, Force Secretary at the Force Headquarters, and finally as Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Intelligence Department, before his retirement.

Other prominent sons of Wurno honoured include:

Dr. Lawal Muhammad Umar – Wakilin Wurno

Engr. Dr. Yakub Usman – Tafarkin Wurno

Engr. Dr. Buhari Abubakar – Sarkin Kudu

Alhaji Sidi Hamza – Sarkin Shariffan Wurno

Alhaji Sidi Mu’azu – Dan Dangaladima Sarkin Shariffai

Alhaji Tahir Aliyu Shariff – Sarkin Larabawan Wurno

Alhaji Musa Marnona – Zannan Wurno

In his remarks, DIG Sani (rtd) expressed gratitude to the Sarkin Sudan and the people of Wurno, dedicating the honour to the entire district. He pledged continued commitment to peace, youth empowerment, and community development. He also urged young people to embrace discipline, education, and hard work as pathways to success.

The ceremony featured cultural displays, traditional music, and royal blessings, culminating in a grand procession through the streets of Wurno. Community leaders and clerics described the event as timely, praising the monarch for sustaining the tradition of honouring role models to inspire unity, peace, and progress.

The occasion ended with special prayers for the peace of Nigeria, the progress of Sokoto State, and the continued stability of Wurno District.