WTO Forum: Heshima, Okonjo-Iweala advocate for youth-centred trade policies

By Jacob Ajom

From BDO East Africa to the WTO Public Forum, 24-year-old Olexa Heshima is charting a path for Africa’s entrepreneurs and youth-led businesses.

Heshima, a Senior Business Analyst at BDO East Africa in Rwanda, works with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to prepare them for investment and improve competitiveness and financial inclusion. Her expertise, honed during her International Business and Trade degree at the African Leadership University—where she graduated as best overall student—earned her a rare global recognition this year. Out of more than 1,200 applicants, she was selected as the only African among seven WTO Young Trade Leaders (YTLs) for 2025.

As a Young Trade Leader, Heshima is tasked with helping the WTO connect with young people worldwide, a mission she describes as deeply personal given that over 60% of Africa’s population is under 40.

At the WTO Public Forum in Geneva, themed “Breaking New Ground: Priorities for Trade’s Next Generation”, Heshima joined WTO Director-General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and senior policymakers on stage. She highlighted Africa’s entrepreneurial paradox, noting that while young Africans launch thousands of new ventures each year, more than half of MSMEs collapse in their early years.

“We cannot afford policies that ignore the voices of the very entrepreneurs shaping our future,” she said. “Youth must be at the table to ensure frameworks like the AfCFTA deliver on the ground.”

During the week, Heshima also met with Rwanda’s delegation in Geneva and discussed with WTO’s Deputy Director-General for Development how Rwanda could benefit from the Digital Trade for Africa initiative, in which the country serves as a pilot case. Her interventions underscored a vision of digital-first solutions to trade barriers, with particular emphasis on empowering youth- and women-led businesses.

The Young Trade Leaders hosted their own panel, “Bridging Digital Divides Through Local Solutions”, which showcased grassroots innovations from digital entrepreneurs across the globe. Heshima stressed that such solutions, when scaled through partnerships, could lower barriers for African entrepreneurs and unlock new market opportunities.

Reflecting on her journey, she described her selection as both “an honour and a responsibility.”

“I applied because I wanted to ensure African entrepreneurs have a voice where global rules are shaped,” she explained. “My hope is that by the end of this year-long programme, I will not only have gained experience but also helped build platforms for others to follow.”

Her message was reinforced by the WTO’s World Trade Report 2025, launched during the Forum, which projects that artificial intelligence could raise global trade by 40% and GDP by 12–13% by 2040. The report further noted that trade in AI-enabling goods such as semiconductors, raw materials, and digital infrastructure inputs reached USD 2.3 trillion in 2023.

“Those numbers are a wake-up call,” Heshima said. “They show us what is possible if African entrepreneurs are equipped to compete in a global economy that is increasingly digital.”

She linked this vision to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), describing it as “a launchpad for African MSMEs to access regional and global markets,” but only if paired with tools to navigate complex and rapidly evolving trade rules.

“TradeAI can help small businesses cut through tariffs, regulations, and restrictions that often feel overwhelming,” she explained. “It’s not about technology for its own sake—it’s about giving entrepreneurs clarity in a very unpredictable environment.”