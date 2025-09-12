World’s largest pot of Jollof Rice: Minister lauds Hilda Baci, pledges FG’s support

By Tunde Oso

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, has commended celebrity chef Hilda Baci for her ongoing attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for cooking the world’s largest pot of jollof rice, describing it as another testament to Nigeria’s global excellence.

Watch the event live [here]

The Minister’s message was delivered on Friday by the Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, where Hilda began her ambitious challenge using a custom-built six-meter-wide pot.

Speaking through the ARCON DG, the Minister said:“The Federal Government of Nigeria lauds Hilda Baci’s extraordinary effort in putting Nigeria once again on the global map. Her dedication to excellence and her unrelenting pursuit of greatness exemplify the Nigerian spirit that the world has come to appreciate.”

He urged the thousands of youths present to draw inspiration from Hilda’s journey and emulate her values of hard work, perseverance, and commitment.

“Young Nigerians must understand that success comes through legitimate hard work, perseverance, and commitment to one’s craft. Hilda Baci has shown us that with determination and proper planning, any Nigerian can achieve global recognition and bring honour to our great nation,” he said.

The Minister also announced the Federal Government’s commitment to supporting Hilda’s record-setting attempt and similar initiatives that project Nigeria positively on the international stage.

“The Federal Government pledges its full support to endeavours that promote Nigerian excellence globally. We recognize and celebrate Nigerians like Hilda Baci, who serve as ambassadors of our nation’s capabilities, talents, culture, and food.”

Idris praised Hilda’s professionalism, meticulous preparation, and adherence to hygiene standards, describing them as qualities that reflect Nigerian excellence.

“From her previous record-breaking 93-hour cooking marathon to this current ambitious undertaking, Hilda has consistently shown that Nigerians can compete and excel at the highest global standards.”

Looking ahead, the Minister expressed confidence that Hilda’s effort would inspire a new generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs and creatives.

“We encourage more young Nigerians to channel their creativity and talents into ventures that will not only benefit them personally but also contribute to national development and global recognition.”

Concluding, he said: “On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the entire Federal Government, I wish Hilda Baci success in this noble endeavour. Her success is Nigeria’s success, and we stand firmly behind her as she writes another glorious chapter in Nigeria’s book of achievements.”