World Peace Day: Peace Society lauds Gov Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to peace initiatives

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has garnered commendations from the Lagos State Branch of the Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) for his proactive measures in fostering peace throughout the region. This recognition coincides with World Peace Day, prompting the Society to release a statement highlighting the governor’s significant contributions to maintaining stability and security in Lagos.

In a press release signed by General Secretary Dr Hasan Sulaimon and Chairman Richard Adeyinka Emmanuel, the SPSP applauded the governor’s various initiatives aimed at enhancing public safety. “Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to reducing crime and ensuring the safety of Lagos residents is commendable. His efforts have resulted in a safer environment for all,” stated Emmanuel.

Among the notable achievements of the Sanwo-Olu administration, the SPSP pointed out the provision of 260 vehicles and essential security equipment, such as bulletproof jackets and body-worn cameras, to bolster the Nigerian Police Force’s effectiveness. “Equipping our police with modern tools demonstrates a serious commitment to public safety. This will undoubtedly improve their capacity to protect our communities,” Dr Sulaimon remarked.

To further strengthen law enforcement, the Lagos State government has bolstered the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps by hiring an additional 1,000 policemen, particularly targeting high-crime areas like Ikeja, Lagos Island, and Lekki. The introduction of the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS) has also streamlined the criminal justice process, enhancing overall efficiency.

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s peace initiatives extend beyond crime prevention, addressing domestic and gender-based violence with a zero-tolerance policy. “It is vital that we protect our vulnerable populations, especially in light of the increasing reports of domestic and sexual abuse,” Emmanuel emphasised. The state government reported over 8,692 incidents of such violence in the past year, leading to over 140 convictions and six restraining orders. Victims have received free medical care, support housing in government shelters, and legal assistance.

The SPSP concluded its statement by encouraging the Sanwo-Olu administration to persist in its endeavours to maintain peace and security across Lagos. “The progress we’ve seen is a positive step forward, but continuing these efforts is essential for sustaining the tranquillity of our state. We are hopeful for a future where peace is the standard,” Dr Sulaimon added.