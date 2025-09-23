World Peace Day: Experts call for grassroots action to build peace in Nigeria

As global conflicts continue to destabilise societies from Eastern Europe to the Sahel, Nigeria joined the international community in marking World Peace Day 2025 with a symposium that brought together experts, scholars, civil society leaders, and youth to reflect on pathways to sustainable peace.

The event, held at the Yusufu Bala Usman Institute (YBUI) in Zaria, was organised in collaboration with SPRiNG under the theme: “In a World at War, Where is the Path to Peace in Nigeria?” The symposium served not only as a commemoration but also as a platform to explore Nigeria’s internal peace challenges and identify practical solutions.

Participants were drawn from various sectors, including academia, government institutions, religious organisations, civil society groups, students, and grassroots peace advocates. Discussions centred on promoting dialogue, reconciliation, inclusive governance, and the role of ordinary citizens in peacebuilding.

In his keynote address, Ambassador Sani Bako, MFR, Director for Asia-Pacific and veteran diplomat, emphasised the link between peace and national development. “You can never experience any meaningful development without peace. It is a prerequisite,” he said. Drawing from global examples, he urged Nigeria to reclaim its leadership role by demonstrating that peace is possible through inclusive dialogue and a firm commitment to justice.

Dr. Nufaisa Garba Ahmad, a lecturer at the Nigerian Defence Academy and a peace advocate, addressed Nigeria’s domestic realities. She stressed that peace cannot be imposed by force but must be nurtured through justice, education, and social inclusion. “We must confront our history honestly—not to dwell on old wounds, but to learn from them,” she said.

She further pointed out that lack of governance presence at the grassroots level remains a major conflict trigger in Nigeria. She also raised concerns about the misuse of social media, which she noted can easily become a platform for spreading hate speech and inciting violence. She urged caution in digital communication and advocated for the promotion of peace online. She also stressed the vulnerability of women and children in conflict situations, calling for their protection and meaningful inclusion in peace processes.

Following the keynote presentations, a panel of experts further deepened the discussion with reflections on historical, policy, and community-based perspectives. Professor Bello S.Y. Alhassan, an academic and social commentator, spoke on the importance of memory in peacebuilding. “We cannot build a peaceful Nigeria on silence. Our young people must understand both the failures and victories of the past to make better choices tomorrow,” he said.

Dr. Rabi Bara’u, a governance and policy expert, noted that true peace goes beyond the absence of violence. “Peace is about justice, fairness, and equal opportunities. When governance is exclusive and unjust, conflict is inevitable,” she warned, urging policymakers to adopt inclusive and people-centred approaches.

Mrs. Habiba Saddiq, a community organiser, discussed the often-overlooked role of women in conflict resolution. She explained that women are usually the first responders in crises, offering support and stability to affected families. “Yet our voices are still excluded from peace negotiations. That must change,” she said.

Mrs. Adama Adamu, a media professional and youth advocate, highlighted the frustrations of young Nigerians, many of whom feel excluded from national discourse and leadership opportunities. “The energy of our youth is being wasted in violence because we are not given enough avenues for leadership and creativity. If we channel that energy into dialogue, entrepreneurship, and innovation, we will transform our nation,” she said.

Adamu also warned about the dangers of misinformation on social media, urging the public to verify information before sharing. “Not everything you see online is true. We need to know our limits and be more deliberate in how we interpret and distribute information,” she said.

Audience members actively engaged with the discussions, echoing the urgent need for justice, inclusion, and local empowerment as essential pillars of peace. In his closing remarks, a representative of the Yusufu Bala Usman Institute reminded participants that peacebuilding is a shared responsibility. “Peace is not just the government’s job. It is a collective duty. Every citizen, every community leader, and every institution must play a role,” he said.

The event concluded with participants making a symbolic pledge to become ambassadors of peace in their communities, reaffirming their commitment to spreading the message that dialogue, respect, and justice remain the cornerstones of Nigeria’s national unity and progress.