World Heart Day: Over 5,000 participate in WalkHearton

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

In commemoration of World Heart Day 2025 edition of WalkHearton, Power Oil’s wellness walk, 5,250 participants walked to create awareness for cardiovascular health, out of the 10,370 Nigerians who registered.

Meanwhile, the firm reaffirmed its commitment to promoting heart health in Nigeria, while celebrating a decade of impactful wellness initiatives that have reached millions across the country.

From free health screenings to life-saving heart surgeries, the brand continues to lead the charge in preventive healthcare.

A statement made available to Vanguard said that the turnout underscores the growing resonance of Power Oil’s heart-conscious messaging among Nigerians.

As part of the side attractions, the firm deployed drone-powered banner across the Lagos skyline. For instance, the banner reads: “Power Oil Powers World Heart Day; Let Your Heart Thank You”.

However, the firm said that with the introduction of the Certified Healthy seal and the campaign line Be Certified Fit, it has cemented its place as the trusted companion for those who want to stay alive, connected, and present for the people that matter.

Speaking on the milestone, Marketing Manager, Oil Portfolio at Tolaram Group, Roland Akpe, stated: “Power Oil is not just oil. It is a decade-long movement of health, joy, and connection now written across the skies of Lagos.”