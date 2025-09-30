World Heart Day 2025: NHED urges Nigerians to prioritize heart health

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) has joined the global community in marking World Heart Day 2025, with a renewed call for urgent action to protect heart health in Nigeria.

This year’s theme, “Don’t Miss a Beat,” underscores the importance of every heartbeat and the need for timely interventions to prevent avoidable deaths from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).

CVDs remain the world’s leading cause of death, claiming over 20 million lives annually. In Nigeria, the rising burden of high blood pressure, stroke, and heart disease has been linked to poor diets, high salt intake, tobacco use, alcohol consumption, and sedentary lifestyles. Experts note, however, that most cases are preventable through healthier habits and stronger public health policies.

“Every heartbeat matters, and Nigerians cannot afford to ignore the opportunity to protect their hearts. Choosing fresh foods, cutting down on salt, and adopting healthier options save lives. But personal choices alone are not enough. Government action on sodium reduction and clear food labelling is critical to protecting millions,” said Dr. Jerome Mafeni, Technical Advisor at NHED.

As part of its World Heart Day activities, NHED reaffirmed its advocacy for stronger government measures to regulate the food environment. The organisation is pushing for sodium reduction strategies, clear front-of-pack warning labels, and stricter food labelling standards to empower consumers and safeguard public health.

NHED is also leading a digital awareness campaign to engage both the media and the public, highlighting the role of food policies in reducing heart disease and promoting healthier lifestyles.

According to NHED, effective policies are powerful tools for change: clear labelling enables informed choices, while sodium reduction programmes can lower blood pressure and prevent thousands of deaths annually.

On this World Heart Day, the organisation urged the government to adopt and enforce stronger food regulations, communities to embrace healthier living, and individuals to take small but meaningful steps each day—such as reducing salt intake, avoiding processed foods, staying physically active, and monitoring blood pressure.

“Don’t miss a beat. Don’t miss life. Together, we can protect the hearts of Nigerians,” NHED added.