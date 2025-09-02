Work for growth, development of Benue, APC chairman charges new commissioners

…Seeks their cooperation with Gov. Alia

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Chairman of the Unity Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Chief Benjamin Omale, has charged newly appointed commissioners in the state to work assiduously for the growth and development of Benue.

Speaking with newsmen at the Akure Airport, Omale described the commissioners as vital links between the government and the people. He congratulated them on their appointments and urged them to stand by their pledge to join Governor Hyacinth Alia in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

“The governor needs your maximum support to move Benue forward. You must also follow the directives he gave you during your inauguration,” Omale advised.

He commended Governor Alia for carefully selecting what he described as some of the “best brains” to serve in the cabinet, adding that their performance would be critical to the state’s progress.

Omale also lauded the governor for reaffirming confidence in his deputy, Barrister Sam Ode, by publicly declaring him as his running mate for the 2027 general elections. He said the move would further strengthen the synergy between the governor and his deputy.

On the ongoing voter registration exercise, the APC caretaker chairman urged residents of Benue State to participate massively, describing it as their “weapon to choose desired leaders in 2027.”

He further pledged to reward any local government area that records the highest number of new voter registrations during the exercise.