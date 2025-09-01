Women in Politics: Akpodiete Foundation empowers PDP women leaders in Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency

The Olotu and Ekuogbe Rowland Akpodiete Foundation has empowered women leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency as part of its 7th anniversary celebrations, held on 28 August 2025 at Otor-Ihwreko town hall.

Each beneficiary received a wrapper and cash gift, with the gesture drawing applause from party faithful who described it as timely support for women’s participation in politics. A vote of confidence was also passed on the Executive Director of the foundation, Hon. Dr. Olotu Otemu Akpodiete, Ph.D., alongside Elder Emmanuel Ogidi, Acting PDP Chairman of Ughelli North, Ughelli and Udu, South-South Caretaker Chairman, and the party’s National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

In his remarks, Dr. Akpodiete said the initiative was designed to strengthen the PDP’s grassroots structures and scale up the welfare of members. He assured that despite recent defections—including the state governor and several stakeholders moving to the APC—the PDP remained strong and determined to reclaim power in 2027. “By the grace of God, come 2027, we shall take over the affairs of our country Nigeria,” he declared.

PDP leaders across the three local government areas praised the empowerment drive. Acting Chairmen Hon. Daniel Emaye (Ughelli North), Olorogun Akpokemerha Godwin (Ughelli South), and Comr. Kenairu Johnbull (Udu) urged beneficiaries to propagate the party’s message. They also expressed confidence that the forthcoming national convention would restructure and reposition the PDP. “No women, no politics,” they said, underscoring the importance of women in party politics.

Comr. Johnbull, who delivered the keynote address, described the empowerment programme as a harbinger of the party’s revival. “Any moment from now, we are holding our convention and the party would bounce back fully. Go home and continue to spread the gospel about our party—this is just the beginning of greater things to come,” he said.

Mrs. Okiemute Godspower, Acting Women Leader of Udu PDP, expressed gratitude on behalf of the beneficiaries, promising their unwavering support for the party and Dr. Akpodiete ahead of the 2027 elections.

The event was graced by several PDP leaders and stakeholders, with participants hailing the empowerment initiative as a boost for women’s role in the party’s resurgence.