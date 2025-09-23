Women in captivity cry for rescue as kidnappers demand N50m ransom in Nasarawa

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Kidnappers of two women abducted on Sunday night in Nasarawa State are demanding N50 million ransom for their release.

A family source told our reporter in Lafia that the women have been subjected to severe hardship since their abduction by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

One of the victims, the wife of a pastor, was kidnapped alongside a church member. She is a nursing mother with a three-month-old baby and is said to be traumatized due to her health condition, the stress of long treks in the forest, and the harsh treatment from her captors.

“She is seriously worried about her health and the separation from her three-month-old baby. The hostile environment and the inhumane treatment pose a serious threat to her survival,” the source said.

The victim, who was overheard crying, reportedly pleaded: “My baby, my baby… please, who will help me out of this calamity? Somebody please help me out of this forest of pain.”

Her husband and other family members have expressed deep distress over the kidnappers’ insistence on the huge ransom before her release.

Sympathisers have called on security agencies and relevant authorities to urgently intervene and rescue the captives.

In a related development, Dr. Muhammed Egye Osolafia, Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Humanitarian Services, who was also abducted on Sunday night, has regained his freedom.