Women group demands equity in politics, backs reserved seat’s bill

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

A leading women-focused organisation has called for fairness in political representation, declaring support for the Reserved Seats Bill currently before the National Assembly.

The bill seeks to create additional elective positions exclusively for women in both federal and state legislatures, a move the group says is critical to correcting Nigeria’s longstanding gender imbalance in governance.

Speaking during a meeting organised by the Emerge Women Development Initiative on Thursday in Abuja, themed, #SheThePeople Dialogue, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who was represented by the Deputy National Women Leader of the APC, Zainab Ibrahim, lamented the poor representation of women in governance.

She noted that the 10th National Assembly only had 21 out of 469 lawmakers who are women; and across state assemblies, only 45 women occupy 991 seats.

She commended President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their support, as well as leaders of the National Assembly and state governors for embracing the bill.

She urged Nigerians to seize the opportunity of the upcoming public hearing to ensure the legislation becomes law; describing the Reserved Seats Bill as a demand rooted in equity and justice.

She said, “In the 10th National Assembly, out of 109 seats in the Senate, only 4 are held by women, and in the 360 seats of the House of Representatives, only 17 are held by women; a total of 21 women out of 469 lawmakers, barely 4.2%. Across our 36 State Houses of Assembly, out of 991 seats, only 45 are occupied by women, just 4.5%,” she said.

Representing the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, his Chief of Staff, Sam Ifeanyi Hart, said the bill, otherwise known as HB 1349, sponsored by Kalu, was proof of commitment to inclusive governance.

He said the bill was not tokenism but to disrupt the status quo that has long sidelined women from decision-making tables.

He said, “This bill is not just a piece of legislation, neither is it an act of tokenism. It is proof of our collective commitment to change the narrative and disrupt the status quo that has long sidelined women from decision-making tables. We are here to say enough is enough; women must take their rightful place in nation-building.

“This legislation will not only empower women but will also strengthen our democracy, foster balanced representation, and ensure that the voices of millions of Nigerian women are no longer ignored.”

Human rights activist and co-founder of the #BringBackOurGirls movement, Aisha Yesufu, charged lawmakers to see the bill as a chance to leave a lasting legacy.

She also urged women across the country to keep pushing for their rights until equity becomes reality.

She said, “If you want to be known, and your name will remain in the history book of Nigeria, that in 50 years they will mention your name, then it is in your interest to pass this law. What women are asking for is not too much.

“We are not asking for charity, we are asking for fairness. We are asking that our voices be heard and our presence felt where decisions about our lives are being made.”

Convener of the dialogue, Mrs. Mary Ikoku, said the SheThePeople movement was born out of the rejection of gender bills by the 9th National Assembly in March 2022, stressing that Nigerian women were only demanding their constitutional rights.

The dialogue drew participants from government, civil society, traditional institutions and women’s groups, all uniting behind the call for the Reserved Seats Bill to be passed into law.