Super Eagles’ Tolu Arokodare signs for Wolves, Uche nears Crystal Palace switch

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Nigerian striker Tolu Arokodare from Belgian side Genk, making him the latest Super Eagles player to secure a move to the Premier League.

The 24-year-old has penned a four-year contract with Wolves, with the option of an additional year.

Arokodare arrives in England after a prolific spell in Belgium, where he finished last season as the league’s top scorer with 21 goals.

In total, he netted 23 times and registered seven assists across all competitions for Genk in the 2024/25 campaign.

He had already opened his account for the new season, scoring against Standard Liege last month.

The powerful forward began his professional career in Latvia with Valmiera, scoring 22 goals in 34 matches, before spells in Germany with Cologne and in France with Amiens, eventually moving on to Genk in 2023.

Meanwhile, fellow Nigerian international Christantus Uche is set to join Crystal Palace from Getafe.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed on X that the 22-year-old midfielder is already in London to sign, with a deal verbally agreed between both clubs. Uche scored four goals in 33 league appearances last season and has already opened his account in La Liga this term.

Another Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze, is also close to sealing a Premier League switch.

The 26-year-old winger is undergoing a medical in London ahead of a €25 million move from AC Milan to Fulham, a deal that includes bonuses, according to The Times.

