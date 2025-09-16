Withdraw unconfirmed appointments, Lagos Lawmakers tell Sanwo-Olu

Sanwo-Olu

…pushes for LG autonomy

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Ogechukwu Ibegbunam

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have called on the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Head of Service, HoS, Mr. Bode Agoro, to withdraw letters of appointment issued to heads of agencies who assumed office without legislative confirmation.

The lawmakers also insisted that the State Accountant-General should henceforth stop the payment of the salaries and allowances of affected appointees.

In the same vein, the House had summoned the HoS to appear before the House to explain why some appointees were allowed to assume duties without the Assembly’s statutory approval.

Raising the motion on the floor of the House, a member representing Ajeromi Ifelodun 1, Mr. Lukman Olumoh, lamented that agencies whose heads were not screened often resist oversight, sometimes claiming they are not under the Assembly’s supervision. He noted that some MDAs were operating illegally without legislative confirmation of their leaders.

Supporting the motion, his counterpart, Mr. Stephen Ogundipe, representing Oshodi/Isolo 1, said anyone seeking public office must be ready for legislative scrutiny. He added that the confirmation process not only helps to evaluate competence but also ensures transparency in governance.

Reacting, the Speaker, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa, expressed displeasure that the matter had become a recurring issue, stressing that it was wrong for the executive to disregard legislative authority.

According to him, “It is unnecessary for the Head of Service to continue to ignore the directive of the House of Assembly. The House allocates funds to these agencies, yet their heads treat the Assembly with disrespect,” he said.

In the same vein, the House has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Rural Development to develop a framework for independent financing of local government legislatures.

The Assembly also called on the governor to support council autonomy and ensure capacity-building training for councilors on financial management.

The resolution followed a motion sponsored by a lawmaker representing Kosofe 1, Mr. Sani Okanlawon, who emphasized the need for financial independence of councilors to strengthen grassroots democracy and governance.

Supporting the motion, the Speaker, Obasa expressed concern over former council chairmen allegedly retaining financial control in some councils through Council Managers and Treasurers who remain signatories to accounts even after leadership transitions. He called for stakeholders to be summoned to correct the anomaly.