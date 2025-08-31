WISCAR equips women with skills to bridge gaps in leadership

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Across industries, women continue to face barriers to leadership despite entering the workforce in greater numbers. This is the reason for the mentorship program organised by the Women in Successful Careers, WISCAR, which has bridged the gap while equipping women with the skills, confidence, and networks needed to rise and lead.

Just recently, the organization celebrated the graduation of Stream 15 of its WIN 1 & 2 mentoring cohorts at EbonyLife Place, Lagos. The event brought together mentors, Advisory Board members, and families to recognize a new generation of women leaders.

Speaking, the founder of WISCAR, Mrs. Amina Oyagbola disclosed that the mission of the organization since its inception 17 years through its flagship WIN-with-WISCAR Mentoring Programme has produced leaders who have contributed to the growth of their organization and become transformative agents at different levels.

According to her, the cohort also showcased their community project, which mentored 100 secondary school girls on financial literacy and personal development. Adding that the WISCAR’s commitment to building a pipeline of women leaders who not only thrive in their professions but also light the way for others cannot be overemphasized.

Highlights included inspiring addresses from WISCAR Founder Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, Advisory Board members, and valedictorian Ndidi Osaemedike-Okeke, as well as the unveiling of the WISCAR Mentoring Book and a pledge by graduates to carry forward the values of excellence, integrity, and service.