Wike promises to deliver major projects before end of Tinubu’s tenure

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has promised to execute and deliver major projects before the end of President Bola Tinubu’s tenure.

Wike gave the assurance on Monday in Abuja, while inaugurating the construction of access roads ILS 02 and ILS 03 (Timipre Sylva Street) in Mabushi District.

He pledged that Abuja would experience massive infrastructural transformation before the end of President Bola Tinubu’s first term.

“The new roads marked another step in actualising President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises modern infrastructure, efficient transportation, education, healthcare and youth empowerment in the nation’s capital.

“By the time Mr President’s tenure expires, Abuja will be a different city in terms of infrastructure.

“Abuja will compete with other known cities of the world. What we are doing is implementing the vision of the President, and no sector will be left untouched.”

Wike dismissed criticisms that his administration was focusing too much on roads, noting that infrastructure was foundational to development.

He said that ongoing projects were fully funded to avoid being abandoned, adding that “don’t bring projects when you don’t have the money.

“If you award contracts without funding, you only raise false hopes. That is why we are ensuring that every project we flag off is backed by available funds,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wike who also inspected ongoing works at the Court of Appeal complex in Dakibiyu, Jabi District, and Judges’ quarters in Gishiri, expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the judiciary housing projects.

He, however, expressed concerns over delays at the Court of Appeal site, saying that “I am not too satisfied that the contractor will meet the promised timeline, but I believe the project will not exceed this year,” he said.

Wike, who said he had summoned the contractor for urgent talks, commended the President’s commitment to the welfare of judicial officers.

He stressed that decent accommodation would help strengthen judicial independence.

“With what Mr President has put out, it shows he wants our judges to be independent and safe, not living among criminals. That is why these quarters are very important,” he said.

He said the Mabushi road project and the judiciary housing schemes were part of the FCTA’s renewed push to complete priority infrastructure that had either stalled or suffered delays under previous administrations. (NAN)(