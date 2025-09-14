Wike, Fubara shun Ibas’ farewell Thanksgiving Service

Sim Fubara and Nyeosm Wike

…As Sole Administrator Urges Political Actors to Sheath Swords

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Key actors in the Rivers State political crisis, including Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, were absent on Sunday at the farewell thanksgiving service of the state’s Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd).

Speaking at the interdenominational service held in Port Harcourt as part of transitional activities, Ibas appealed to political stakeholders to put the state’s interest above personal or partisan considerations.

“The seeds of reconciliation have been planted, but they need your deliberate nurture to take root. Rivers State cannot afford another season of division and acrimony. Politics must never be an excuse to destroy the very state we are called to serve,” he said.

While many traditional rulers were also absent, the event drew attendance from permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, heads of boards, agencies, parastatals, and security commanders across the state.

Ibas recalled that President Bola Tinubu appointed him administrator on March 18, 2025, following the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers. The move came amid rising political tensions and militant attacks on oil infrastructure. Tinubu had suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy Prof. Ngozi Odu, and members of the State House of Assembly for six months, a period set to expire on September 18.

Reflecting on his tenure, Ibas said: “By God’s grace and with the support of Mr. President and all of you, we have worked through those difficult days together. Today, we thank God for peace, stability, and the successful conduct of local government elections across the state.”

He urged youths to reject violence and channel their energy into building peace and prosperity, stressing that the state’s future depends on unity. He also called on elders and faith leaders to continue guiding and praying for reconciliation.

“Let us forgive, let us reconcile, and let us heal. For where there is peace, there is progress, and where there is love, there is prosperity,” Ibas said.