Wike blasts Tinubu’s critics, says they’re ‘lucky’ to have law-abiding president

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, warned those in the habit of making unguarded remarks against President Bola Tinubu, saying such persons are fortunate to have a leader who believes in the rule of law.

Speaking at the flag-off of the construction of Arterial Road N1, linking Wuye District to Ring Road II in Abuja, Wike condemned what he described as the culture of “abusing the President with impunity” on social media.

“This is a country where somebody on social media will say Mr President is a criminal; nothing will happen. You are lucky you have a President that believes in the rule of law. Continue to be lucky. There are those you will meet that you won’t be lucky again,” the minister declared.

On the grievances of resident doctors who recently threatened protests over unpaid allowances and inadequate attention to health infrastructure, Wike maintained that demonstrations are part of democracy but warned against blackmailing government.

“The SSS called me that people said they will demonstrate, that we are paying attention to roads and not health. Demonstration is allowed everywhere, but nobody will blackmail me or stop me from doing what I think is right,” he said.

The minister explained that his administration has made significant budgetary provisions for Health in the 2025 fiscal year, with N25 billion earmarked for capital projects.

He assured that issues around the employment of doctors and payment of allowances would be addressed through proper procedures.

“If the Permanent Secretary, Treasury, brings the bill now, they will be paid. But everything must follow due process,” Wike added.

He emphasized that the ongoing road project was not for his personal benefit or that of the President, but to expand economic opportunities and improve the welfare of Abuja residents.

“No one can stop me from holding this occasion today, not one,” the minister stressed.