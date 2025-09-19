Wike approves demands of striking FCT Resident Doctors

Wike

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has approved the demands of resident doctors in the territory, who had been on strike since September 15 over unpaid entitlements.

Wike announced the approval on Friday during the flag-off of the construction of the Northern Parkway, linking Ring Road II to Ring Road III along Shehu Yar’Adua Way in Life Camp, Abuja.

He commended the doctors for suspending their industrial action in the interest of patients and the wider FCT community.

“I must commend the resident doctors for calling off the strike. The administration is happy with their understanding. I have signed all the doctors’ requests on my table today,” the minister said.

Wike further directed the FCT Acting Head of Service and his Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Samuel Atang, to immediately implement the approvals.

On the Northern Parkway project, the minister said the initiative would create jobs, ease traffic congestion within the city and boost economic activities.

Resident doctors had embarked on strike last Monday after months of unresolved negotiations with the FCTA.

Their demands included the payment of salary arrears ranging from one to six months for members employed since 2023, recruitment of new staff, settlement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, and payment of arrears arising from the 25/35 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

They also demanded timelines for completing pending skipping and conversion processes, correction of irregular salary payments, stoppage of erroneous deductions, payment of outstanding wage awards, 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears and clearance of arrears owed to 2025 external residents.